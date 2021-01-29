Wagerr Trading Up 12.9% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $4,646.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00013970 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,976,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,596,386 coins. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

