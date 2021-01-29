Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $5.21. Wah Fu Education Group shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 2,466 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

About Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

