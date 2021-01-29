Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,384 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.8% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after buying an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13,727.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,200,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

