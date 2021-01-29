Wanchain Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $64.57 million and $5.03 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00175108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.91 or 0.01743376 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars.

