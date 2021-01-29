WandX (WAND) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One WandX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market cap of $97,661.40 and approximately $231.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WandX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00066569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.62 or 0.00860985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00049255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.92 or 0.04194374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017755 BTC.

WandX Token Profile

WandX (CRYPTO:WAND) is a token. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

Buying and Selling WandX

WandX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.