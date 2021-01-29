Warburg Research Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) a €3.10 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) received a €3.10 ($3.65) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on O2D. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.88 ($3.39).

Get Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) alerts:

ETR:O2D opened at €2.32 ($2.73) on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 12 month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of €2.91 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 23.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.33.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.