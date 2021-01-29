Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WRTBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

WRTBY remained flat at $$2.29 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

