Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Position Reduced by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections makes up 1.5% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.19% of Waste Connections worth $52,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 70,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 455.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.52. 59,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,405. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.21. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.86.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

