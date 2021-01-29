Waves Enterprise Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $49.37 million and $175,913.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00046152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00116879 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00062071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.00241586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,930.20 or 0.82787765 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,946,029 tokens. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

