Waves Reaches Market Cap of $669.74 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Waves has a market capitalization of $669.74 million and approximately $99.68 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $6.43 or 0.00018506 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Waves has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009497 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003805 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,195,254 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.