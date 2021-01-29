WaykiChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $116.32 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. WaykiChain has a market cap of $94.13 million and approximately $116.32 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.00848901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.61 or 0.04202203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014562 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

WaykiChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

