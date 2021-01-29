WazirX Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, WazirX has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One WazirX token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $24.24 million and approximately $5.87 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00048654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00127937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00266052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00065490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035975 BTC.

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,283,956 tokens. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

