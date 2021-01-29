WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) Trading 0.4% Higher

WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.14 and last traded at $20.05. 25,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 9,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch US 3000 Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.