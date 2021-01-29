Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Short Interest Down 71.1% in January

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 826,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.
Weatherford International Company Profile
