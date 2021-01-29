Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Short Interest Down 71.1% in January

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the December 31st total of 826,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Weatherford International has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

