Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of Webster Financial worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

