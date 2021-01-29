Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR):

1/25/2021 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/21/2021 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 885,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,304. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

