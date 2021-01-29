Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR):
- 1/25/2021 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/21/2021 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.
- 1/18/2021 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/11/2021 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 1/8/2021 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2020 – Citius Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
Shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 885,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,304. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.
