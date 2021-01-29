Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS: CODYY) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/20/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/8/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/7/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.