Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Acacia Communications (ACIA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) recently:

1/19/2021 – Acacia Communications was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

1/14/2021 – Acacia Communications was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

1/12/2021 – Acacia Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $65.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Acacia Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acacia Communications, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets communication equipments. The Company offers coherent optical interconnect products for cloud infrastructure operators and content and communication service providers. It operates primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region. Acacia Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. “

1/12/2021 – Acacia Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Acacia Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/8/2021 – Acacia Communications was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Acacia Communications stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $114.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36.

Get Acacia Communications Inc alerts:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $300,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $301,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,982 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,378,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.