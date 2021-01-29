Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2021 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

1/20/2021 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

1/14/2021 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

1/8/2021 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.00.

1/8/2021 – Solid Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 463,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $394.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $129,480 in the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

