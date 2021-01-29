Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Capri (CPRI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Capri (NYSE: CPRI):

1/29/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

1/29/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $53.00.

1/21/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

1/7/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $43.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock has been gaining following the company’s stellar second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The company witnessed improvement in sales trends on a sequential basis. Strength in e-commerce and sales growth in Mainland China acted as tailwinds. Also, the company swung back to profit following a loss in the first quarter. Stronger-than-anticipated revenues, continued gross margin expansion and cost containment endeavors contributed to this upbeat performance. However, management remains concerned regarding adverse impacts stemming from the pandemic, including soft tourism, decline in high-end fashion and accessories sales as well as store closures. Markedly, the company expects its top-line to decline on a year over year basis, during the third quarter.”

1/4/2021 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

12/30/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $28.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

12/7/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Capri stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.97. 25,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,737. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Capri Holdings Limited alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Capri by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after purchasing an additional 599,157 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Capri by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,451,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capri by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,376,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.