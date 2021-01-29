Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW):

1/29/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $171.00 to $179.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $169.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $200.00.

1/11/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $166.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – T. Rowe Price Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $134.00.

12/4/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of T. Rowe Price have outperformed the industry, year to date. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The third-quarter 2020 results reflected higher revenues, improved assets under management (AUM) and escalating expenses. The company's strategic initiatives, including investment in technology and advisory services, strengthening distribution platform, introduction of products, will likely stoke long-term growth. Further, organic growth is a key strength, as reflected by its revenue growth. Also, the company is debt free with sufficient liquidity. Nonetheless, rising costs and regulatory pressure across the investment-management industry are key concerns. In addition, overdependence on investment advisory fees is a headwind.”

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.10. 15,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,848. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day moving average of $140.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 43,698 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 971.2% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 50,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 406,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

