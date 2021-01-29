Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ: AXDX):

1/20/2021 – Accelerate Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/19/2021 – Accelerate Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Accelerate Diagnostics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Accelerate Diagnostics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AXDX traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 9,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,557. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

