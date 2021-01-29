Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (RNW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE: RNW) recently:

1/27/2021 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$23.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2021 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$19.50 to C$21.50.

1/20/2021 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$19.50 to C$21.50.

1/13/2021 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$18.00.

1/8/2021 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$18.50.

12/24/2020 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/24/2020 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CSFB.

12/24/2020 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$17.50 to C$19.00.

12/24/2020 – TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$19.00.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 667,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,981. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$10.82 and a 12 month high of C$24.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 66.07.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.8078684 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

