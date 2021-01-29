Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WNS (WNS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for WNS (NYSE: WNS):

1/22/2021 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $76.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – WNS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

12/18/2020 – WNS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

12/11/2020 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – WNS had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.18. 224,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28.

Get WNS (Holdings) Limited alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in WNS by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS (Holdings) Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS (Holdings) Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.