Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Update

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the December 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

WEICY opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.09. Weichai Power has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $22.95.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

