Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,200 shares during the quarter. Weingarten Realty Investors makes up 2.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,888 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,631,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $15,572,000. GEM Realty Capital boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 584,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,783,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI opened at $23.24 on Friday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $60,186.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRI shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

