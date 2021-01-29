Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $13.80 on Friday. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $15.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 345.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 176.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

