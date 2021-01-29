Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,440 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Welltower worth $20,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $61.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

