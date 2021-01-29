Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,331 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.16% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 198.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 47.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Werner Enterprises news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.28.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $590.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

