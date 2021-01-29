West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 36,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $339.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

