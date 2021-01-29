Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 78.1% in January

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EMD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.44. 2,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,917. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $15.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

