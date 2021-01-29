Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Down 84.8% in January

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the December 31st total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 7,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $37,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 152,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $757,811.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,939 shares of company stock worth $812,998.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSE HIO remained flat at $$4.91 during trading on Friday. 1,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,745. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

