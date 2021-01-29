Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.23. 717,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,508. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.23.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

