Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $62.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Western Digital by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $116,540,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after acquiring an additional 627,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after acquiring an additional 274,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

