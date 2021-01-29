Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $53.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDC. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.41.

Shares of WDC opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Western Digital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 299,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Western Digital by 3.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 117.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Western Digital by 338.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

