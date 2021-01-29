Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded at Summit Insights

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.41.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

