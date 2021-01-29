Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.65 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

