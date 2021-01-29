Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.25

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 171384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $838.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.97 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,797,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,449,000 after acquiring an additional 212,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

