WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at Barclays

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $246.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $196.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.13 and a 200 day moving average of $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. WEX has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. WEX’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,777 shares of company stock worth $4,604,177 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.