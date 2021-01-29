Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,271 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 157,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,701 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 169,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 175,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 248,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,046. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

