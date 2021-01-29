WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 195.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of WHGLY stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. WH Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Get WH Group alerts:

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen meat; and hog farming activities.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.