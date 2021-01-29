WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TVTV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13.
About WhereverTV Broadcasting
See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for WhereverTV Broadcasting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhereverTV Broadcasting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.