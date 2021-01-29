WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WhereverTV Broadcasting Co. (OTCMKTS:TVTV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVTV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,400. WhereverTV Broadcasting has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13.

Get WhereverTV Broadcasting alerts:

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service via an over the top service platform worldwide. The company downlinks, encodes, and broadcasts encrypted linear television programming via its proprietary distribution platform to connected televisions, Blu-ray players, set top boxes, tablet PCs, laptops, and smartphones.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for WhereverTV Broadcasting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhereverTV Broadcasting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.