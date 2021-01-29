Wienerberger’s (WBRBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBRBY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Wienerberger stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks that are used for load-bearing exterior and interior walls, as well as for non-load bearing partition walls or infills in reinforced concrete frame construction; and pavements for public areas, landscaping, and garden design.

