William Blair Comments on Brown & Brown, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Brown & Brown in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.78.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.29. 762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,884. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 83.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 303.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 227,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

