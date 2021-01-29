William R. Hollinger Sells 82,651 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.64. 2,331,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

