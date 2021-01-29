Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Update

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 202.9% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CANSF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 197,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,371. Willow Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

About Willow Biosciences

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries in Canada. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders.

