Wings Hits Market Cap of $2.54 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Wings has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $11,225.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00062919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.00755481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.90 or 0.03765073 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00033638 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

