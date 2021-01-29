Wings Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Wings token can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $12,354.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00870281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04208178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017740 BTC.

About Wings

Wings is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

