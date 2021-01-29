Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Down 92.3% in January

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WELX opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Winland has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get Winland alerts:

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.