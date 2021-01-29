Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Down 92.3% in January

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WELX opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. Winland has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
About Winland
See Also: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Winland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.