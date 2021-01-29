Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,696,000 after buying an additional 371,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,387,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 734,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 105,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $69.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

